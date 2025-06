MISSOULA — The Rocky Mountain Arts Festivals are coming to Missoula.

The fundraiser for the non-profit Zootown Arts Community Center will take place at the University of Montana on June 7 and June 8.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day on the Oval.

The free festival features 125 artists, live music, food, and raffle giveaways.