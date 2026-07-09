Rooted Families has been working to ensure every vulnerable child in Montana has access to a safe, loving family and supportive community.

Through partnerships with churches across the state, the organization uses proven training methods and practical resources to equip congregations to support children in the child welfare system. Each year, 2,200 children enter Montana's child welfare system.

Watch here to learn more about Rooted Families:

Community Spotlight: Rooted Families

Check out Rooted Families website here for more information.