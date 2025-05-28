MISSOULA — The Safe Haven Llama and Alpaca Sanctuary is hosting a unique fundraiser to help support the care of elderly llamas and alpacas.

The non-profit is selling manure to raise money to help cover the expense of caring for the animals.

Watch the full Community Spotlight video:

Community Spotlight: Safe Haven Llama and Alpaca Sanctuary

You can help by calling 406-546-2382 to order manure and schedule a pickup or to donate manure.

All of the money goes toward caring for the llamas and alpacas.

Click here to learn more about the Safe Haven Llama and Alpaca Sanctuary which is located in Corvallis.