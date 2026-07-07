Community Spotlight: Sandpiper Art Gallery & Gifts summer art festivals

Sandpiper Art Gallery & Gifts is pleased to present its 2026 two-day juried art show, featuring original fine art and fine craft. The 11th annual Flathead Lake Festival of Art will be held at Sacajawea Park in Polson July 18 & 19, 2026.

The gallery will also host it's 55th annual Courthouse Art Festival on the Lake County Courthouse Lawn on August 8, 2026. Both festivals raise funds to help students in Lake and Sanders counties pursue art education.

Watch here to learn more about both festivals and how to apply for scholarships:

Community Spotlight: Flathead Lake Festival of the Arts

Check out Sandpiper Art Gallery & Gifts website for more information.