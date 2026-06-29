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Community Spotlight: Seeley Lake Fourth of July celebrations planned

CS Seeley Lake 4th
MTN News
CS Seeley Lake 4th
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The Seeley Lake Fourth of July 2026 Celebration runs from Friday July 3rd through Sunday July 5th. Among the activities & celebrations include music and games Friday night, free pancake breakfast Saturday morning, a flyover before the parade that starts at 2:00 p.m. and cap off the night with fireworks from Lindey's Lawn.

Hear more from Wendy Leetch with the Seeley Lake Chamber of Commerce:

Community Spotlight: Seeley Lake Fourth of July 2026 Weekend Events

Go to Seeley Lake Chamber of Commerce website for more information.

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