Community Spotlight: Seeley Lake Fourth of July celebrations planned

The Seeley Lake Fourth of July 2026 Celebration runs from Friday July 3rd through Sunday July 5th. Among the activities & celebrations include music and games Friday night, free pancake breakfast Saturday morning, a flyover before the parade that starts at 2:00 p.m. and cap off the night with fireworks from Lindey's Lawn.

Hear more from Wendy Leetch with the Seeley Lake Chamber of Commerce:

Community Spotlight: Seeley Lake Fourth of July 2026 Weekend Events

Go to Seeley Lake Chamber of Commerce website for more information.