Community Spotlight: Sentinel HS band parents raising funds at Western MT Fair

Sentinel Band Parents raises money to help support students and the band program.
MISSOULA — The nonprofit organization Sentinel Band Parents will be raising money during the upcoming Western Montana Fair.

They will be manning the parking lots at Sentinel and the MCPS administration building. You can also find them hosting bingo during the fair.

The money raised is used to help purchase instruments, offset the costs for students to go on trips, help with uniform repairs, cleanings and more.

The Western Montana Fair runs from August 5 to August 10 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

