Serve406 Day is set for the first Saturday in May. The event unites churches in a shared mission to serve their communities through school cleanups, park and trail maintenance, senior and disability assistance, and more.

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Community Spotlight: Serve406 Day

Serve406 Day is Saturday, May 2. Over 1,000 volunteers and 80 service projects are planned throughout the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys. For details on how to volunteer or to submit a project, click here.