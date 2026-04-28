Soft Landing Missoula is a community-based nonprofit that works with refugee and immigrant families as they build new lives in Missoula. Now, they're looking for the community's help during the annual Missoula Gives campaign.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT SOFT LANDING MISSOULA:

Community Spotlight: Soft Landing Missoula

Soft Landing Missoula is raising $20,000 during Missoula Gives to support their work. The annual fundraising initiative runs from April 30 to May 1. Click here to read more about Missoula Gives. You can also visit Soft Landing Missoula's website for details on the nonprofit.