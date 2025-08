MISSOULA — A long-time tradition is returning to the Western Montana Fair this week.

The Sons of Norway will once again be selling vikings and other concessions at the fair, with the proceeds going to charities throughout Missoula.

Sons of Norway at the Western Montana Fair

The Sons of Norway is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand.

