Community Spotlight: Support the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

MISSOULA — You can help support the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula during this year's Western Montana Fair.

The Friends of the Historical Museum will be manning a booth at the fair from August 5 through August 10, selling cheese curds.

For well over a decade now, the Friends have been serving up Wisconsin fried cheese curds to the public at the Western Montana Fair.

The booth serves as a fundraiser for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

