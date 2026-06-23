The mission of the Swan Valley Youth Outdoor Education Rendezvous (YOER) is to expose young people to the skills necessary to enhance their outdoor experience. YOER is also meant to inspire the next generation to pass on time-honored traditions that are vital to rural culture.

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Community Spotlight: Swan Valley Youth Outdoor Education Rendezvous

The Youth Outdoor Education Rendezvous is presented by the Swan Valley Community Foundation. The event is set for Saturday, June 27 in Condon. Admission is free, but registration is required. Click here to register or to read more about YOER.