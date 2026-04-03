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Community Spotlight: Tell Us Something

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MTN News
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Tell Us Something, Missoula's live storytelling event, returns in June but the call for storytellers is already underway! Each event features 7-8 storytellers from the local community who share their personal stories from memory and without notes.

Are you interested in telling your story? Watch Community Spotlight to learn more!

Community Spotlight: Tell Us Something

If you want to tell your story, call 406-203-4683 to make your pitch. The pitch deadline is May 21 while the event is set for June 16. You can visit Tell Us Something's website for more information.

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