The Missoula Children's Theatre is presenting "The Guys", a powerful two-person, one-act staged reading based on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City.

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Community Spotlight: "The Guys" at the Missoula Children's Theatre

Join the Missoula Children's Theatre to benefit Missoula Firefighters Local 271 and the Missoula Firefighters Benevolent Association on Sept. 10-11. For more information on the reading and tickets, you can visit the Missoula Children's Theatre's website.