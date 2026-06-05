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Community Spotlight: The Parenting Place Courses

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MTN News
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The Parenting Place is a community-based nonprofit that works to prevent child abuse and neglect. The goal is to help families develop healthy parent-child relationships. The organization offers several programs to support families across Montana, including two new courses set to start in July and September.

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Community Spotlight: The Parenting Place Courses

The "Nurturing Parenting" course will occur every Tuesday at 6 p.m. starting July 7 through September 22. The "Nurturing the Parent-Teen Relationship" course will happen every Monday at 6 p.m. starting September 14 through November 23. Click here for more details.

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