MISSOULA — American Rivers Associate Conservation Director Lisa Ronald and Wild Montana Community Organizer Carmen Murrill joined Community Spotlight to discuss the upcoming Trails, Rivers & Forests Expo.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on June 5 at the Highlander Brewing outdoor pavilion in Missoula.

Community Spotlight: Trails, Rivers & Forests Expo

People can stop by and take in the free outdoor recreation fair.

