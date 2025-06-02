Watch Now
Community Spotlight: Trails, Rivers & Forests Expo

The Trails, Rivers & Forests Expo will be held on June 5 at the Highlander Brewing outdoor pavilion in Missoula.
MTN
MISSOULA — American Rivers Associate Conservation Director Lisa Ronald and Wild Montana Community Organizer Carmen Murrill joined Community Spotlight to discuss the upcoming Trails, Rivers & Forests Expo.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on June 5 at the Highlander Brewing outdoor pavilion in Missoula.

People can stop by and take in the free outdoor recreation fair.

Click here for more information about American Rivers. Additional information about Wild Montana can be found here.

