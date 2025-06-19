MISSOULA — The Missoula Paddleheads have several special events coming up.

Marketing Manager Riley Fox and Paddleheads Franchise Player and infielder Kamron Willman stopped by Community Spotlight to spread the word.

Community Spotlight: Upcoming Missoula Paddleheads events

Some of the Missoula Paddleheads' upcoming promotions include Pride night on June 20, presented by Meineke Car Care of Missoula. Special jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Missoula Pride.

Zootown Festival Night takes place on July 21, featuring a jersey auction with proceeds benefiting students in the University of Montana's entertainment and sport management program.

Players are also looking to help shape young baseball players at camps all season long. The team's Nike baseball camp runs on July 17 and July 18, and a Seattle Mariners training camp will be held from August 19 through August 22.

Register for the camps or buy Paddleheads game tickets here.