Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: Watson Children's Shelter Pedal to the Paddleheads event

There will be a family movie night on July 11 in Missoula.
Poster image (1).jpg
MTN
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A family-friendly, free event is coming to Missoula.

Andrew Vashchenko, with the Watson Children’s Shelter, joined Community Spotlight to talk about the Pedal to the Paddleheads event.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more:

Community Spotlight: Watson Children's Shelter Pedal to the Paddleheads

A family-oriented movie night at Ogren Park will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on July 11.

The event features big rig trucks, fun games, activities out on the field, and SHREK on the Jumbotron!

Poster image.jpg

Click here for more information about the Watson Children's Theater.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader