Community Spotlight: Watson Children's Shelter Pedal to the Paddleheads event

MISSOULA — A family-friendly, free event is coming to Missoula.

Andrew Vashchenko, with the Watson Children’s Shelter, joined Community Spotlight to talk about the Pedal to the Paddleheads event.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more:

Community Spotlight: Watson Children's Shelter Pedal to the Paddleheads

A family-oriented movie night at Ogren Park will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on July 11.

The event features big rig trucks, fun games, activities out on the field, and SHREK on the Jumbotron!

MTN

Click here for more information about the Watson Children's Theater.