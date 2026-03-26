Watson Children's Shelter in Missoula has provided a safe haven to thousands of children in crisis for almost five decades. The organization will soon host the Brighter Tomorrows Gala to not only recognize community advocates, but raise critical funds.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more about the Watson Children's Shelter's "Brighter Tomorrows Gala":

Community Spotlight: Watson Children's Shelter's "Brighter Tomorrows Gala"

"Brighter Tomorrows" will take place on April 18th at the Doubletree Ballroom in Missoula. You can buy tickets by visiting the Watson Children's Shelter's website. If you have any questions, you can call (720) 320-0866 or email andrew@shelter4chidren.com.