Writing Coaches of Montana is a nonprofit that trains community members to support public school student literacy. Are you interested in supporting Montana students with their writing? You're in luck! Writing Coaches of Montana is hosting a new volunteer coach training next week.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WRITING COACHES OF MONTANA:

Community Spotlight: Writing Coaches of Montana

The new volunteer coach training is scheduled for April 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library. You can visit the organization's website to learn more.