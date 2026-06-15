Youth Homes is a nonprofit that supports children and teens who face abuse, neglect, emotional trauma and substance use issues in Western Montana. The organization is opening a new therapeutic shelter, the Birnbaum Youth Home, in September that will support youth in crisis.

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Community Spotlight: Youth Homes

There are several ways to support Youth Homes. Western Cider is hosting GRATEFUL GLASS events in June to raise money for the nonprofit. Youth Homes is also partnering with the Missoula Marathon to raise funds. Click here to donate or to learn more information.