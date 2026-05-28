YWCA Missoula is dedicated to helping women and families find better opportunities after they have faced poverty, violence and discrimination. The organization's Planet Kids Supervised Visitation Center offers a safe, secure and child-friendly environment for noncustodial parents to visit with or exchange their children safely. Now, the program is facing federal funding delays that could impact services.

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Community Spotlight: YWCA Missoula's Planet Kids Supervised Visitation Program

There are ways for the community to support YWCA Missoula's Planet Kids Supervised Visitation program. Click here to read more.