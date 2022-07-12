DREAM Adaptive readies for 14th annual Water Sports Week

WHITEFISH - DREAM Adaptive Recreation (DREAM) is getting ready for an exciting week on Echo Lake in Bigfork. The 14th year of DREAM’s Water Sports Days program will take place July 19-22 at the Thompson Family’s private residence. Activities include standard and adaptive water skiing, wakeboarding, tubing, paddle boarding, kayaking, boating, and swimming.

DREAM has been making outdoor activities more accessible to individuals with disabilities in the Flathead area since 1985. DREAM shared that “the past couple years have truly highlighted the importance of outdoor recreation for physical and mental health. Individuals with disabilities often face many barriers when it comes to accessing outdoor spaces.” DREAM aims to break down these barriers and “help people with disabilities fully participate and be represented in the outdoor-minded community.”

July 19 to July 21 is open to anyone with a disability ages 5 to adults and their families. July 22 will be specially reserved for military veterans with disabilities and their families. In total, each day will include around 25 individuals with disabilities and their family members. DREAM can’t wait to have fun on the water.

DREAM is very grateful for the generosity of the community and their continued support for individuals with disabilities. For Water Sports Days in particular, DREAM has been awarded a grant from The Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund. Launch Water Sports in Kalispell has also contributed as a sponsor, providing a brand new Malibu boat and driver for each day of the program.

