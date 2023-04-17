Frenchtown Elementary School hosts first art show

FRENCHTOWN - Frenchtown Public Schools hosted their very first student Visual Art Show on Friday

The event featured over 2,000 pieces of all different colors, shapes, and sizes made by Frenchtown students ranging from Kindergarten to fifth grade.

Each child made several pieces to showcase their talent!

Two hallways were filled with pieces following a theme called "Wild About Art" with three categories: jungle, pond, and meadow.

One artist in kindergarten shared with MTN that she liked making her tiger for the jungle theme.

She also enjoys getting to play with her friends in her art class after their work is done.

Frenchtown Visual Art Educator Megan Dungan was overjoyed with the turnout of the pieces and the success of the art show.

There may be some future Van Goghs coming from Frenchtown in the future.