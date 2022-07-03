Get to know The Rocky Mountaineers

CAMAS POINT — Missoula’s non-profit mountaineering organization, The Rocky Mountaineers, has been offering adventure opportunities since 1960. I spoke with Forest Dean, trip coordinator, newsletter editor, and longtime member, to hear more. Forest explained, “Going out with people and that’s you know where The Rocky Mountaineers comes in. You know it’s really rewarding I believe to get out there and share the love of these places with others that really enjoy the same things. We have members I think ranging from probably within a family from 4 or 5 years old up to some individuals in their 80s now and everything in between. So yeah we welcome everybody and try to have some offerings for everybody.”

Anyone can join The Rocky Mountaineers by signing up on their website and finding an open trip on the calendar. There are trips for all ages and skill levels ranging from hikes and day trips to alpine climbing and technical mountaineering. That's exactly what I did to climb Camas Point. On July 2nd, I tagged along on a Rocky Mountaineers climb. Spending the day in the Bitterroot with two couples, I was given the chance to get to know them and learn why they climb.

On his love for climbing, Camas Point trip leader Dell shared, "It's a nice release. It gets you away from everything else and allows you to breathe fresh mountain air."

Gail, climber and wife of Dell, said,“I love climbing with like The Rocky Mountaineers especially because you meet people that have the same love of the mountains.”

Mountaineering is a unique experience. It's intense; placing oneself in a harsh environment, one has the opportunity to realize their immense physical and mental strength. Being in the mountains, one is forced to slow down and be deliberate with their actions. In doing so, the natural world can induce mental clarity and give one a break from the quick pace of today's society.

To Forest, The Rocky Mountaineers is an invaluable resource for the community and the skills and traits acquired while mountaineering are directly applicable in everyday life.

He said, “I think it makes you, you know, a more confident person in life. You know, being able to reach a little deeper and push yourself to get up higher."