Polson Police Department announces new officers, promotion

POLSON - Polson Mayor Eric Huffine swore in two new police officers, Chance Peasley and Marcus Lindquist, and promoted Officer Aaron Sutton to the rank of Patrol Sergeant on July 6.

Peasley shared that “he’s had a passion for helping people since he was young and personally believes being a police officer is a great way to continue to serve people and to be more involved in his community.” Marcus Lindquist has now fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a police officer after graduating from MSU Billings and is eager to serve the community of Polson.

Captain George Simpson, PPD Left to right; Officer Marcus Lindquist, Officer Chance Peasley, and Mayor Eric Huffine.

Officer Sutton joined the Polson Police Department in April 2017. Captain George Simpson wrote, “officer Sutton has continuously demonstrated his exceptional abilities as an officer, his commitment to this community, and his leadership abilities within our organization.” In his time as an officer, Aaron Sutton has earned numerous awards and recognition for his service, including Officer of the Year and a lifesaving medal. Additionally, Aaron Sutton is a member of the Quick Reaction Force, Northwest Regional SWAT Team, and a Field Training Officer."