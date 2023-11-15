'Stuff the Bus' to 'Can the Cats' in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Organization of REALTORS® (MOR) and the Missoula Food Bank will host a “Stuff the Bus” event on Friday, November 17, 2023, as part of the Can the Cats Food Drive.

The “Kids Eat Free” Bus will be parked at the Tremper’s Shopping Center on Brooks Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are being encouraged to drop off their food donations to help stock the shelves of the Missoula Food Bank and the University of Montana Food Pantry.

The following food items are the most needed according to the Missoula Food Bank:



Peanut butter

Canned corn

Chili beans

Mac & cheese

Canned ravioli

Chicken noodle soup

Now in its 24th year, the annual Can the Cats Canned Food Drive is a friendly, off-field food drive competition between the University of Montana and the Missoula community and Montana State University and the Bozeman community to see who can raise the most food & funds for our local communities.

All donations collected in the Missoula area during this two-week food drive competition stay local and help stock the shelves at Missoula Food Bank & Community Center and the University of Montana Food Pantry.

Additional information about Can the Cats, including participating businesses, drop-off locations, events, and volunteer opportunities, can be found online at Can the Cats.

