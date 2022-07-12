Time to register kids for Mutton Bustin'

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo is set to take place August 17-21 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell. The Fair & Rodeo is a high energy event that continues upon 120 years of tradition and highlights the unique heritage and culture of Northwest Montana.

Mutton Bustin’, a crowd favorite, will be the opening event for all three nights of the RAM PRCA Rodeo, August 18-20. Sponsored by Kalispell Electric and Justin Boot Company, Mutton Bustin’ features children riding sheep and trying to stay on as long as possible. The winner of each night’s competition will receive a pair of Justin Junior boots.

For children to be eligible, they must be ages five to seven, weigh under 55 pounds, and submit a parental consent form. Only 24 children will be selected and priority will be given to children who have not previously competed. To register for the Mutton Bustin’ drawing, one can go to CHS, Western Outdoor, Murdoch’s (Kalispell & Columbia Falls), and at the fairgrounds office until 4 p.m. on Friday, August 5. The drawing winners will be notified by phone.