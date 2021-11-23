Community Thanksgiving dinner returning to Missoula

MISSOULA — People looking to celebrate Thanksgiving with a warm meal are in luck as the Goodfellows will once again be offering free meals.

Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 25 at The Thomas Meagher Bar located at 130 West Pine Street in downtown Missoula. All of those in need are welcome to drop by for food and fellowship.

Goodfellows has been providing Thanksgiving meals to the community for over 60 years. The tradition began at 4Bs in 1959 where it was held for many years before moving to Fuddruckers, and then Top Hat in 2020.

The Thomas Meagher Bar will now be hosting the dinner which will include turkey, stuffing, and other Thanksgiving meal staples like pumpkin pie. Guests will need to make their own transportation arrangements. The Thomas Meagher Bar is adjacent to the Mountain Line Transit Center.

Additional information about the free Thanksgiving Day event can be found on the Thomas Meagher Bar Facebook page.

