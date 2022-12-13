Donations still sought for Western Montana Santa Fly Over

MISSOULA - A Christmas tradition that was put on hold nearly 30 years ago made a comeback during the COVID-19 pandemic -- the Western Montana Santa Fly Over.

This year, the group plans to keep the tradition going -- with your help. Santa is supposed to fly over Missoula on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. from the airport, weather permitting.

The group that took over flying the nearly 30 feet long and 12 feet tall Santa, says they need $8.000 total to take to the skies.

"It's something that was a really big part of my childhood and part of my wife, and it was something we wanted to share with our kids. And I know there's so many people here that we're here then that are doing the same thing,” explained Brian Lease.

“They're able to bring it to their kids. I did this when I was a little kid. I watched Santa do is practice over Missoula. And then for people that weren't here,” Lease continued. “It's something that you really don't see anywhere else."