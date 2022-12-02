Downtown Hamilton decked out for the holidays

HAMILTON - Downtown Hamilton looks straight out of a Hallmark movie this year with presents carolers and gingerbread men filling the street.

But it took a community effort to get here and spread some Christmas cheer.

“All of us love this community so much and we just wanted to be a part of making the tree lighting ceremony special,” said volunteer Nicole Tenhken.

Thanks to volunteers in the community, the city’s kick off to Christmas was made merry and bright.

“These banners have been in the HDA storage unit for probably 20 years, and I don't ever recollect them being hung,” volunteer Susan Wetzstone said. “So, Robin brought them out and it didn't fit the parameters of the poles, and I said ‘we can fix that.’

Hannah Hislop/MTN News Downtown Hamilton is having a number of events throughout the holiday season to celebrate Christmas.

They were fixed within 24 hours and hung up by the fire department.

The team of volunteers was in charge of repurposing old decorations. A school welding class helped fix broken lights while the Stock Farm Club made over 70 ornaments for the community tree.

“I love that most of the things that weren't, you know, bought online,” Hamilton Downtown Association director Robin Pruitt said. “It was done by community members, and it really felt like a special effort. It just made everything feel that much more homegrown and Hamilton-specific.”

Hannah Hislop/MTN News The Hamilton Downtown Association wanted to make this holiday season special.

Since there are newcomers moving into the community, the Hamilton Downtown Association wanted to make this holiday season special — and special it was.

“It was just amazing to see 2000 People out in our community enjoying this moment of celebrating Christmas,” Tenhken told MTN News.

Downtown Hamilton is hosting a number of events throughout the holiday season to celebrate Christmas.

The Stock Farm Club is also hosting an event on Dec. 23. Additional information can be found by calling 406-375-1887 or by visiting https://stockfarm.com/.