Festival of Trees kicks off in Missoula

The Festival of Trees is once again taking over downtown Missoula.

The annual event — sponsored by the Downtown Missoula Partnership — includes a tour of trees with the chance to win one of 10 designer-decorated trees through a community raffle that is running until Dec. 5.

People are being invited to take part in the free Tour of Trees which features 10 downtown businesses showcasing Christmas Trees and holiday packages valued at $500 each. The trees will be on display from Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The 10 designer-decorated trees can be found at the following locations:

Worden’s Market

Missoula Public Library

Residence Inn at the Merc

One Eleven

Mary’s Mountain Cookies

Board of Missoula

Missoula Bicycle Works

Clyde Coffee

Bitterroot Flower Shop

Frame of Mind

Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win one of the trees, and funds raised will support the Missoula Downtown Foundation which is continuing to raise money for several projects including the improvements taking place at Caras Park. Tickets range from $2-to-$3 each, depending on the number purchased.

Raffle tickets can be bought at all of the tree locations and the Downtown Missoula Partnership office through Dec. 5. The tree winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 6.

Also taking place downtown is Shop Small Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 27, the Reverse Parade of Lights on Dec. 4, and the lighting of the downtown tree which happens from Nov. 26 until Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. each day on North Higgins next to the Red XXXXs.

“Last year’s changes proved to be a great move for our Downtown businesses,” said Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy. “We welcome all – residents and visitors to enjoy all the amenities Downtown has to offer. We are grateful we can provide inclusive and low-cost holiday experiences for our community.”

Additional information on the upcoming festival or other Holiday Happenings in Downtown Missoula can be found online or by contacting the Downtown Missoula Partnership office at 406-543-4238 or via email.