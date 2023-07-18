Frenchtown golf event to raise money to help a child in Missoula area

MISSOULA - Matt Tynan and Jennifer Horsley are a well-loved couple in Missoula.

He worked for FedEx and she owns Habitat Floral on Higgins. But while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in Mexico, they were in a serious car crash.

Matt, a friend to many, lost his life in the accident while Jennifer is still recovering from extensive injuries. Now, their community wants to honor Matt's life by creating the Matt Tynan Invitational Golf Scramble.

"He just had that presence. He was just that kind of a person that you couldn’t hate the guy if you wanted to,” said Matt Tynan, a friend and co-worker of Matt. “You know he was just that kind of a person that everyone wanted to be around and enjoyed to be around."

Friends say Matt and Jennifer loved living in Missoula and giving back to the community. To further their giving spirit, the golf event's proceeds will go towards creating a scholarship fund for a child in the Missoula area.

The Matt Tynan Invitational will take place on Aug. 19, 2023, at King Ranch Golf Course in Frenchtown.

Golfer or not, anyone is welcome to participate in the event. Contact Kailey Burt at 406-546-4468 or by Venmo at Kailryburt97.