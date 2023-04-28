Garden City BrewFest returning to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - Montana’s original and largest beer festival will return to downtown Missoula this weekend.

The Garden City BreFest will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Caras Park in Downtown Missoula from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This year’s event will feature over 70 beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and wines. There will also be local food trucks and live music from three Missoula-based bands.

Admission is free and people who want to sample the brews can purchase a 7-ounce commemorative glass, wristband, and four tokens for $20. Additional tokens are 2 for $3.00.

Food can be bought from some of Missoula’s favorite food vendors including Big Dipper, Clove Cart Pizza, M-80 Chicken, and River City Eats. The Sentinel Kiwanis Club will also be serving up brats.

There will also be the Garden City Beer Awards, judged and provided by Missoula’s local brewing club, the Zoo City Zymurgists, who sample and judge each beer for a variety of awards that will be presented at around 4:30 p.m.

Additional information can be found at https://www.missouladowntown.com/garden-city-brewfest/ or by calling the Downtown Missoula Partnership at 406-543-4238.