Goodfellows provides free Thanksgiving meals in Missoula

MISSOULA — We’ve covered the worker shortage, challenges of supply and demand, and the rising cost of things like groceries.

But despite all of these obstacles, a volunteer-led Thanksgiving dinner fed hundreds Thursday -- all for free and all for the good of the community.

The Goodfellows organization has stepped up to the plate for nearly 70 years to offer warm, free dinners to Missoulians who might not have a hot meal otherwise on Thanksgiving.

It takes preparation, volunteers, and perhaps most importantly, a space to welcome hungry visitors and provide food for over 400 people. ‘

The Meagher Bar on Pine Street stepped up to the plate this year and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. individuals and families stopped by for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

A member of Goodfellows, and a familiar face to MTN -- Russ Thomas -- said there are a lot of moving parts to bring this event to life each year, but the work gets done, nonetheless.

In a case like this, it's almost like okay, when you're not getting paid to do it, but you know you're actually helping other people, it seems like that's when Missoula people -- more so than any other time -- really step up,” Thomas said.

“So, you know, oddly enough, it's like, no, we're volunteering, we're not getting paid [but] we'll totally do this as long as we're helping other people. So, for me, I mean, it obviously just speaks to what I know Missoula is,” Thomas concluded.

