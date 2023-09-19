Great Fish Community Challenge sets new fundraising record

WHITEFISH — The numbers have been tallied for the ninth annual Great Fish Community Challenge that ended on Sept. 15, 2023.

Organizers report that more than $5.2 million was donated to 77 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations in five weeks.

This preliminary total excludes the Great Fish Match Fund, which will be announced on Oct. 24 at the Great Fish Awards Ceremony.

“We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of our community,” Whitefish Community Foundation President/CEO Alan Davis said. “From generous donors and sponsors to our devoted nonprofits, it’s amazing what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

This year’s Challenge raised approximately $1 million more than last year's Challenge, marking a 24% increase. Organizers note more than $1.7 million was donated during the final week and gifts are still being processed.

The Whitefish Community Foundation will award a percentage matching grant on the first $20,000 raised by each participating organization.

The percentage match and the final total amount raised will be announced at the Great Fish Awards Ceremony on Oct. 24 at the Wachholz College Center in Kalispell.

According to a news release, the percentage matching grant is made possible by the Foundation’s Circle of Giving and other donors who gave directly to the Great Fish Match Fund during the Challenge.

“Throughout the Challenge, we heard every day from donors about what inspires them to give, and the consensus was 'impact,'” Davis said. “Our local nonprofits are changing lives every day, and it’s only possible because donors continue investing in the future of the Flathead Valley.”

The Whitefish Community Foundation organizes and manages the Challenge free of charge for participating nonprofits.