Salute to Service: Great Fish Fun Run set for Saturday in Whitefish

The Great Fish Fun Run and Community Celebration takes place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Depot Park in Whitefish.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Sep 08, 2023
KALISPELL – One week remains to help out dozens of Flathead Valley nonprofits through the Great Fish Community Challenge.

But you're also just in time for the Great Fish Fun Run and Community Celebration!

The public is invited to learn all about the 78 participating nonprofits by running a 5K or just one mile while also enjoying lunch on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

This year, a 5K para-athlete run has been added to the races.

The event takes place at Whitefish's Depot Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Pre-registration is required. Visit the Whitefish Community Foundation's website to learn more.

The Great Fish Community Challenge is a charitable giving campaign hosted by Whitefish Community Foundation to help local nonprofit organizations raise funds for their programs and projects.

Donations can be made online, by check or cash accompanied by the official donation form, or through a gift of stock or distribution from an IRA.

The Challenge ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

