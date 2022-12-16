Hamilton church hands out free holiday meals

HAMILTON - A local church in Hamilton is handing out free holiday meals to the community for the fifth year in a row.

Mosaic Church in downtown Hamilton partners with local businesses to offer free meals.

This year, Bowers Market in Corvallis offered to donate the food necessary to provide 400 meals consisting of ham, veggies, mashed potatoes and even a chocolate silk pie.

On Friday morning, members of the church happily worked hard to put together the meals. Pastor Jim Smith and church elder Greg Reinhardt are happy to be able to give back to the community.

"Every year it is the highlight of our ministry's year. So, we get to use all the resources, and we're grateful for that,” Reinhardt said.

“Here in the Bitterroot Valley as well as in the Missoula area, obviously times are hard, and they're getting harder. I get to serve the community, it's a joy,” Smith said. “And I'm seeing people in need coming through the doors and I get to help them, spend time with them, encourage them in a difficult time, and bring a little joy into people's lives and I love that, I live for that."

The Mosaic Church -- will celebrate its sixth birthday in January -- handed out meals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.