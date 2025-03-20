High School student goes viral for positive quotes on instagram

Ray McDonald, better known as Quote of the day Ray, is a junior at Two Eagle River School. Ray has recently gone viral for inspiring others online with his positive quotes.

Ray's friends, Michael McCrea and Jason Trahan, started an Instagram account known as "Quote of the Day Ray."

"So we we’re just sitting in fourth period and then one day Ray was just telling us a whole bunch of quotes," McCrea said,

"We was all, everybody needs to see these," Trahan added.

In just a couple months the instagram account has taken off drawing thousands of followers and over 250,000 views.

At seventeen years old, Quote of the day Ray became a internet sensation, something he never expected.

“Just all of a sudden it started blowing up and I was like whoa we got people watching me now,” McDonald said.

Ray said he hasn't always been dealt with the best cards in life.

"You tend to see different stuff you tend to hear different stuff that you shouldn't be hearing at such a young age or looking at such a young age," McDonald said.

McDonald says changing his perspective, and with this new platform he hopes to inspire others.

"I try to bring positivity back," McDonald said, "so no one's not feeling down, no one's not feeling depressed, no one's not feeling hurt in any way or anything because I like I said I know how it feels."

McDonald plans to continue to share positive quotes for as long as he can.

You can find Ray's quotes here.