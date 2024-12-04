KPAX 2024 Holiday Food Drive

MISSOULA — KPAX has once again teamed up with First Security Bank and Glacier Bank for our 2024 Holiday Food Drive.

Between now and Christmas Eve, we’re asking if you can drop off non-perishable food items or monetary donations at any First Security Bank or Glacier Bank location throughout Western Montana and Northwest Montana.

We’ll gather up all of the donations and ensure they get to those who can use a little extra help during this holiday season.





First Security Bank Locations

Missoula



Dearborn/Main Branch: 1704 Dearborn, Missoula, MT 59801 / 406-728-3115

1704 Dearborn, Missoula, MT 59801 / 406-728-3115 Downtown Branch: 150 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115

150 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115 Broadway Branch: 541 East Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115

541 East Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115 Mullan Branch: 3660 Mullan Road, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-728-3115

3660 Mullan Road, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-728-3115 American Way Branch: 3010 American Way, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-549-2265

3010 American Way, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-549-2265 North Reserve Branch: 3045 North Reserve Street, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-728-3115

Ravalli County



Corvallis Branch: 297 Woodside Cutoff Road, Corvallis, MT 59828 / 406-961-4466

297 Woodside Cutoff Road, Corvallis, MT 59828 / 406-961-4466 Hamilton Branch: 100 W. Main Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 / 406-363-3551

100 W. Main Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 / 406-363-3551 Stevensville Branch: 220 Main Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 / 406-777-7219

Sanders County



Plains Branch: 510 West Railroad, Plains, MT 59859 / 406-826-2000

510 West Railroad, Plains, MT 59859 / 406-826-2000 Thompson Falls Branch: 107 South Fulton, Thompson Falls, MT 59873 / 406-827-7000

Glacier Bank Locations

Flathead County



Kalispell Main: 202 Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200

202 Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200 Buffalo Hill Office: 49 Commons Loop, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200

49 Commons Loop, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200 Reserve Street Office: 490 West Reserve Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200

490 West Reserve Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200 Bigfork Office: 8251 Highway 35, Bigfork, MT 59911 / 406.837.5980

8251 Highway 35, Bigfork, MT 59911 / 406.837.5980 Columbia Falls Office: 822 Nucleus Avenue, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 / 406.892.7100

822 Nucleus Avenue, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 / 406.892.7100 Evergreen Office: 2199 Highway 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200

2199 Highway 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200 Lakeside Office: 7100 Highway 93 South, Lakeside, MT 59922 / 406.758.4800

7100 Highway 93 South, Lakeside, MT 59922 / 406.758.4800 Whitefish Office: 319 Second Street, Whitefish, MT 59937 / 406.863.6300

319 Second Street, Whitefish, MT 59937 / 406.863.6300 Whitefish South Office: 6195 Highway 93 South, Whitefish, MT 59937 / 406.758.4850

Lake County

