Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. being marked in Missoula

MISSOULA - There is a line-up of events in January in Missoula to remember the work of the civil rights movement and to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

St. Anthony Catholic Church is hosting an MLK Day Celebration from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Community leaders are set to speak at the event and the winners of the youth art and essay contest will receive their awards.

Attendees can also enjoy special performances followed by a community social and dinner from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.