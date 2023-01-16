Watch Now
Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. being marked in Missoula

There is a line-up of events in January in Missoula to remember the work of the civil rights movement and to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jan 16, 2023
St. Anthony Catholic Church is hosting an MLK Day Celebration from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Community leaders are set to speak at the event and the winners of the youth art and essay contest will receive their awards.

Attendees can also enjoy special performances followed by a community social and dinner from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Additional information about this and other upcoming events can be found at https://www.empowermt.org/mlk-day-celebration/.

