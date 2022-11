MISSOULA – We are just over a week away from Thanksgiving and that means it's time for the annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive in Missoula.

People can drop off frozen turkey donations at the Townsquare Media Studios at 3250 South Reserve Street on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Any donations are greatly appreciated.

KPAX is a proud sponsor of the Guerrilla Turkey Drive.