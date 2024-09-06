Missoula animal shelter breaks ground for new facility

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula City-County Animal Shelter broke ground Friday to begin the construction for new facility. They will begin the $3.6 million renovation which will provide adequate housing for our four-legged friends.

Animal Control manager Holli Hargrover says the project has been long anticipated.

"Currently, we don't meet industry standards. This building was built 20 years ago and a lot of things have changed in animal sheltering. So we're looking forward to giving our animals double-sided housing, having a proper intake room for when we intake animals, having more multiple flexible spaces so we can meet the individual needs of the animals in our care."

This new space will provide smaller cat rooms with portaled cages which reduces stress for rescued cats. Dogs will have larger kennels with outdoor access to use the restroom at their leisure.

The public will be able to visit adoptable dogs and cats and other animals with designated meet-and-greet rooms.

This project will be funded through city and county financing, grants and donations. Hargrove says volunteers are welcome to come assist during the renovation process.

"Since we're gonna be doing this remodel and there's gonna be a lot of construction going on, it's gonna be stressful for the animals. So the more volunteers we can get to come down and socialize and get the dogs out of the building and take them for walks."

To learn more about the project visit Missoula City-County Animal Shelter.

