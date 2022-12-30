Missoula Boy Scout Troop picking up Christmas trees

MISSOULA - A group of local Boy Scouts is ready to lend a hand to people looking for help in disposing of Christmas trees.

Missoula Boy Scout Troop 1911 will host its second annual Christmas Tree Collection campaign on Jan. 1 and Jan 8, 2023.

The Boy Scouts will be picking up Christmas trees as a service to people who need help with tree disposal and recycling. People who register for a tree pick-up may also donate to a local scout troop.

“This event will not only serve the residents of Missoula but will also help fund scouts’ participation in some exciting outdoor activities such as scout camp in Lewistown and hiking at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico,” said Scoutmaster Eric Henderson. “The city of Missoula is also supportive of scouts helping its citizens haul their trees to the city’s recycling spots.”

Troop 1911 will accept pick-up requests and donations through 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023. People can register for a tree pickup or make a donation online at troop1911.org or by sending an email to bsatroop1911@gmail.com.

Missoula Boy Scout Troop 1911 — which is marking 51 years — has 48 scouts and 29 adult volunteers. Troop 1911 meets weekly at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church which is located at 2701 South Russell Street in Missoula.