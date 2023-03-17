Missoula Family YMCA receives $250,000 grant from Republic Services

MISSOULA - There's a reason the Missoula Family YMCA says they're serving Montana today but building for tomorrow and a grant announced on Friday is giving the organization an even better chance to make that possible.
The YMCA in Missoula is receiving $250,000 through a grant from Republic Services and the money will go towards some exciting renovations and additions.
The Missoula Family YMCA has set a $15 million fundraising goal to remodel the Russell Street campus and offer more services to the community. The plans include everything from childcare to new fitness studios.
"We've been working on a full campus revitalization here at the Y. Running a multi-million dollar capital campaign to do everything from building a new childcare center to remodeling the entire facility of the Y and some free community spaces to the outside of our Y campus,” explained Missoula Family YMCA CEO Heather Foster.
“Having a 'splash pad', which will be sponsored by Republic Services is a big piece of this. Our hope was that community members, kids, families, could roll up to the Y on a summer evening afternoon and have free accessible activities,” Foster added.
The Missoula Family YMCA hopes that the renovations will be complete in 2024. Additional information about the Here for Good campaign can be found at https://www.ymcamissoula.org/here-for-good.