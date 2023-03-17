Missoula Family YMCA receives $250,000 grant from Republic Services

MISSOULA - There's a reason the Missoula Family YMCA says they're serving Montana today but building for tomorrow and a grant announced on Friday is giving the organization an even better chance to make that possible.

The YMCA in Missoula is receiving $250,000 through a grant from Republic Services and the money will go towards some exciting renovations and additions.

The Missoula Family YMCA has set a $15 million fundraising goal to remodel the Russell Street campus and offer more services to the community. The plans include everything from childcare to new fitness studios.

"We've been working on a full campus revitalization here at the Y. Running a multi-million dollar capital campaign to do everything from building a new childcare center to remodeling the entire facility of the Y and some free community spaces to the outside of our Y campus,” explained Missoula Family YMCA CEO Heather Foster.

“Having a 'splash pad', which will be sponsored by Republic Services is a big piece of this. Our hope was that community members, kids, families, could roll up to the Y on a summer evening afternoon and have free accessible activities,” Foster added.