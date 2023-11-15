Missoula Food Bank seeking donations for Thanksgiving meals

MISSOULA — The Missoula Food Bank is seeking donations to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

Turkeys will be given out on Sunday, November 19, 2023, and the food bank is looking for donations of frozen turkeys to help provide meals for an estimated 2,500 families.

“This is a truly meaningful thing that our community helps us to do each year,” says Missoula Food Bank Director of Operations Caitlyn Taix. “By the end of this week, we are hoping to raise an additional 600 turkeys to keep pace with the number of families who are facing food insecurity today.”

"This makes a traditional holiday meal possible for literally thousands of our neighbors,” noted Missoula Food Bank Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson. “What many people may not realize is just how many people in our community struggle with food security. Last year, we served one in five people in our community, and last November, nearly 8,000 of our neighbors had a turkey on the table who would otherwise have gone without because of this drive.”

The Missoula Food Bank is accepting turkey donations at 1720 Wyoming Street on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until 7 pm, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Learn more at https://missoulafoodbank.org/.