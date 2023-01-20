Missoula, Kalispell Firehouse Subs raising money for firefighter, family

MISSOULA – Firehouse Subs in Missoula and Kalispell will be hosting a “Community Commitment Night” to help support Kalispell firefighter Trent Cook and his two children, who both need to undergo heart surgery this year.

The two Firehouse Subs locations will donate 20% of all sales on Saturday, Jan. 21 in an effort to raise money for Cook and his family.

"As a local business owner, I am always looking for heartfelt ways to give back to the community that has given so much to us," said Montana-based Firehouse Subs Franchisee Les Kleinman. "The opportunity to assist Firefighter Cook and his family in their time of need is truly an honor, and I know our guests will also be eager to support them."

The Missoula Firehouse Subs is located at 2845 North Reserve Street. The Kalispell location is at 110 Hutton Ranch Road, Suite 102. The restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.