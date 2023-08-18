Missoula Paddleheads to raise money for Hawaii wildfire release

MISSOULA - The Missoula Paddleheads are hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, to help raise money for the victims of the deadly wildfires in Hawaii.

PaddleHeads Food and Beverage Manager Jarrod Samaoang originally hails from Lahaina which was devasted by fires on Aug. 8.

"Lahaina was a small town that housed generations of families. It was an old Whaling Village back in the 1800s and then became known as the Sugar Cane producer of Hawaii. The recent wildfires destroyed most of the town. Many have been lost. Many are still missing. Many are without a home," Samaoang shared.

"With your help and donations, a family will be able to begin that journey of recovery. It will be a long process, but Lahaina will rebuild, and be even stronger," continued. "No Keia La, No Keia Po, A Mau Loa. Ohana. Mahalo KaKou.’ - From this day, from this night, forever more. All of Us, Family. Thank you."



Leis will be available for purchase in the ballpark with all proceeds supporting wildfire relief efforts during Saturday's Hawaiian Night fundraiser. The leis will be sold for $5 — or however much that fans choose to donate. In-game activities will raise awareness and encourage fans to donate to the cause.

The Paddleheads are encouraging people to help the Hawaii wildfires in any way they can. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/fbe4d8e3.

Tickets are available online here, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post which can be found at 140 North Higgins in downtown Missoula