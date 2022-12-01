Missoula philanthropists presented with awards

MISSOULA – Six Missoula philanthropists were presented with awards for their outstanding contributions to the community on Wednesday night.

The awards event was in honor of National Philanthropy Day and was hosted by the Missoula Nonprofit Center and United Way of Missoula County.

“I don’t think people generally give for recognition, but it really is important to recognize generosity,” said United Way of Missoula CEO Susan Hay Patrick.

The award winners were nominated by the public and selected by a committee of nonprofit leaders.

Among the awards were Outstanding Fundraising Professional, Outstanding Young Philanthropist and Outstanding Nonprofit Organization.

“It’s very humbling, I mean there’s so many great fundraisers in this town, doing work for incredible organizations and I was just honored to be chosen,” said Outstanding Fundraising Professional winner Glenn Marangelo.

“I really just want to be a role model for people, like so what you’re 19, the only thing that matters is your intentions, and I think I have good ones,” Outstanding Young Philanthropist winner Dani Mayeaux told MTN News.

The event was held at Stockman Bank where around 80 people gathered to celebrate the award winners.