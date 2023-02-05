Missoula theater company pushes boundaries of cabaret theater

MISSOULA - MissCast Productions in Missoula is challenging the classic theater show to expand the world of performance to all of the community.

MissCast is a small theater company co-founded by Maisie Gospodarek in 2021. She performed in college and Summer Stock but was looking for new ways to work in theater.

Gospodarek came from outside Missoula and realized a lot of the theater opportunities were given to native Missoulians, those who grew up in the Missoula Children's Theater and University of Montana productions.

MissCast was a way to open roles up to not only herself, but others in the community that may have felt overlooked.

“In keeping with our mission to be more inclusive, we hold auditions so that anybody, anywhere could come and sign up,” she says.

Claire Peterson The cast for 'I Think We Should Break Up' stands on stage on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

MissCast’s first production premiered in June 2021 as a parody cabaret. The music and comedy in their shows make them easy pieces to enjoy.

“This is kind of filling a niche that sort of also expands what you think of when you think of theater,” she says. “I think a lot of people think 'oh I don’t like musicals or, I don’t like live theater, I’d rather watch a movie or go to the movie,' or what have you. But there is really something for everybody.”

MissCast is offering a niche within the already proficient Missoula theater community.

“I think that if you want to see a big classical musical, you can go to MCT and if you want to see Shakespeare, or classical rep, great American playwrights, you can go to the university, but there is a whole world of theater in between those two poles,” Daniel Crary, an actor for MissCast Productions, says.

The company’s new show, ‘I Think We Should Break Up’ is another cabaret that includes popular songs the audience can sing along to.

“It’s a phenomenal show that really spans the range of musicality, from jazz, and more of a musical style feel, to you know, 80s rock,” Crary says. “It’s really got something for everybody.”

Claire Peterson 'I Think We Should Break Up' is the first show Maisie Gospodarek has produced by herself. She also is performing.

The show is Gospodarek’s first time directing by herself and was inspired by her own breakup.

“The music you hear are songs that I listened to and thought about when I was getting over a breakup myself,” she says.

Gospodarek says she has realized how much music can change based on life experiences.

“You hear ‘if you could turn back time’ by Cher, and you think this is a good song and you listen to it and you enjoy it but then, once you’ve broken up with somebody, you listen to it again and you’re like, ‘You know Cher, you had something here,’ you know what I mean? Suddenly you’re like tearing up to this, like, 80s ballad,” she says.

Gospodarek says live performances feel extra special coming out of COVID-19 isolation.

“COVID really took a lot of things from us, so to get to come and see your own community, people in your community, do great and interesting things, it’s kind of a privilege that I don’t think we should take for granted,” she says.

‘I Think We Should Break Up’ will perform at the Zootown Arts Community Center Feb. 8-12 at 7:30, doors open at 7 p.m. Everyone who purchases a ticket is placed into a raffle to win various products from local restaurants and businesses.

The performers at MissCast are confident the audience will love their show.

“Everyone is doing such an incredible job. I guarantee you a fantastic night out at the theater if you come see ‘I think we should break up’,” Crary says.

“Don’t think of it as theater, think of it more of just a fun night out,” Arielle Nachtigal, ‘I Think We Should Break Up’ musical director and performer, says. “It’s like really advanced karaoke. They’re going to recognize so many of the songs.”

“Whether you’re in a relationship or not, this will be a really fun way to spend the weekend before Valentine’s Day,” Gospodarek says.

Nachtigal encourages people to pre-buy their tickets online to reserve their spots.

