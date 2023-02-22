Missoula YMCA Sweetheart Dance returns after COVID-19 pause

MISSOULA - Kids and their adult role models will gather at the Missoula YMCA for the tradition of their Sweetheart Dance for the first time since before the COVID-pandemic.

“It’s definitely a family-focused event," said YMCA senior director of youth programs Eli Catton. "It’s just a fun way for them to be engaged in a space where they can get active but it a non-traditional sense. They’re not coming in to play basketball or shoot hoops together, but to have a different event, a dance.”

The dance is held at the YMCA gymnasium, where there will be a tent, balloons, other decorations, a DJ, and even a chocolate fountain.

The dance has been a favorite at the YMCA for over 10 years. “It’s a great time for kids and their adult role models to come into the Y," Catton said.

Those who have been to the dance before, are excited to be coming back for the first time in three years.

“I’m excited to be going to it, I brought my daughter when she was one and two, and we haven’t been able to come for the last two years, and she’s now five, so she’s the perfect age to be coming, she’s super excited to be coming to it again," Catton said.

Hannah Schermerhorn — a fifth grade student who is involved in lots of activities at the Missoula YMCA — says she and her dad, JJ, first started going to the Sweetheart Dance when Hannah was four years old. They went every year since, besides the COVID-19 years.

“I think in today’s world we’re all so busy, and we don’t take time enough to just stop and have fun together, and dancing is a great way to do that, and being with [Hannah], for those dances, is awesome," JJ said.

“It’s definitely a lot of fun, and not only do you get to hang out with family and the community, but you get to hang out with friends," Hannah added.

The Sweetheart Dance returns on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Tickets cost $35 per couple if bought in advance, and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at the YMCA website, or by calling or call 406-721-9622. Discounts are available for families enrolled in YMCA child care.

The money from the dance goes towards other YMCA programs, childcare, and the YMCA's capital campaign for a renovated building.